Gale stripped of Leeds captaincy

LUKE GALE has lost the Leeds captaincy amid suggestions of a bust-up with coach Richard Agar – but could return to the side for Thursday’s Super League game at Hull.

The former Castleford halfback was left out as the Rhinos beat Salford 38-16 at home on Friday, with Australian forward Matt Prior as skipper.

Leeds say the decision to stand down Gale as captain is for “behaviours not aligned to team trademarks” and that the matter is now considered closed.

The England international said: “I would like to apologise to everyone connected to the club for my behaviour, which fell below the standards expected of our team.

“I will be making sure I give my absolute best every day to help the team achieve our goal this season.”

It’s believed Agar and Gale clashed in the wake of the recent 27-18 defeat by Catalans Dragons in France.

The 33-year-old is in his second season at the club after five at Castleford. He came through the Leeds Academy before playing for Doncaster, Harlequins (now London Broncos) and Bradford.

Don’t miss the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.