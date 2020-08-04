Gareth Widdop linked with Warrington exit in swap deal

Gareth Widdop is in line for a Warrington Wolves exit – with Corey Norman coming the other way.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Wolves’ marquee halfback is in talks to leave the club after just 12 months in a deal that could see 29-year-old Norman go the other way.

The report says Widdop has reached out to the Dragons citing personal reasons as a reason for returning.

Widdop, 31, joined Warrington after a decade in the NRL. He has made just five appearances, scoring three tries, but his future already appears in doubt.

Norman is off-contract with the Dragons and has been linked with a move to England. He has made 12 appearances this season and made his 200th NRL appearance at the weekend.