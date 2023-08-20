Gary Chambers on why Warrington Wolves went down to Leeds Rhinos, Matt Dufty’s blown match-winner and absence of Connor Wrench and Joe Bullock

WARRINGTON WOLVES went down 24-22 to Leeds Rhinos this afternoon in an enthralling affair at Headingley.

The Wolves had a chance to win the game with the last kick of the game when Matt Dufty raced onto a Stefan Ratchford grubber, but the fullback knocked on as Leeds hung on.

And Warrington interim boss Gary Chambers was disappointed with Leeds now closing the play-off gap to just two points but demanded that his side continues with the same standards.

“This club demands that sort of standard, that is the norm. they have to do that every week, thats what we have to do. we go to work and thats how you perform when you go to work,” Chambers said.

“I thought they worked really hard and didn’t get the result. They kept moving for each other, no one knocked off and our kick options we finished where we wanted to finish.

“We executed most of the time what we wanted to execute, there were a couple of lapses in concentration and a bit of luck here and there.

“But, we can’t be defined by one game away at Leeds. They’ve had a go, they’ve gone and done a job and it hasn’t worked but next week with the same effort and application, it might.”

Chambers had some great praise for Matt Dufty, who had the chance to win the game with the last kick, as well as Paul Vaughan.

“I thought he was outstanding, he can’t be defined by one mistake at the game. How he responded from the week before, I was made up with him. The kid takes it tough when he doesn’t play well and that’s part of his development and progress.

“I thought Paul Vaughan was outstanding and Peter Mata’utia played his best game. There were some good performances all round, they ripped in and that’s all you can ask.”

The Warrington interim boss also had a message for the likes of Connor Wrench and Joe Bullock, who some Warrington fans have felt deserved a place in the team.

“We’re in a good position, healthy numbers wise. We brought Riley Dean back and so we can go 13 v 13 in training and go and see who is going really well.

“We can rotate and expend what we need to do, I don’t think we are too bad in there now. Connor has got to play well and Joe has to.

“I’ve got to develop competition, people cant be comfortable and they’ve got to push each other on.”