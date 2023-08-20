Rohan Smith on how Leeds Rhinos beat Warrington Wolves, having “a lot of distractions”, James McDonnell problem and Harry Newman

LEEDS RHINOS recorded an important 24-22 win over Warrington Wolves this afternoon at Headingley in an enthralling affair.

The Rhinos trailed 10-6 at half-time but it was the kicking boot of Rhyse Martin that got the Rhinos over the line in the end for a victory that keeps Rohan Smith’s men still alive in the play-off race.

And Smith was happy with the result.

“I’ve said it a lot that we’ve not been far away from a result lots of the time. We’ve found a way to get there today, there was good resilience at times when the wave was going the other way.

“We just had to find a way to get there and enough execution under pressure and in crucial moments and then goalkicking from Rhyse Martin was critical in the end. We will take that.

“We have played better at times and not got the result but it was a hard-fought game.

“Both teams were hungry for a victory and finding a way to make opportunities. It was one of those days where we had to find a way.”

Smith also credited his players for staying together through the tough times.

“We have had a lot of distractions this year but what I respect about those in that room is they aren’t looking to use those as excuses, they are just getting on with it.

“The group is pulling tighter together, we have been in the trenches a lot during the week and on game day. We will need that togetherness away at Huddersfield.

“It all happened quickly, we were connected on their shift play and then Stefan Ratchford finds that skilful kick back inside. Matt Dufty is a poacher but we have had the ball bounce the other way at times.

“You think during the course of the year that it will even itself out. It’s one of those games where it’s hard to say who was the better team.

“Mathematically we are still in control of our own destiny but it is one mission at a time. It is critical we play well next week.”

Smith also gave an update on James McDonnell, who left the field early in the first-half, as well as Harry Newman who was used for longer than anticipated after Luke Hooley went off for an HIA.

“James McDonnell had a bad back spasm and he just couldn’t get going again. He loosened up and could have been used in an emergency but it wasn’t worth the risk. He will be in doubt next week

“I feared the worst when a bloke of that grit and toughness needs to be replaced.

“We had planned for Harry to have about 50 minutes, he has been training really hard. He was begging to play 80 minutes but that was a decision the medical team and I made. It was a good way to start for him.”