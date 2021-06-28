Gaskell heading to Wakefield next season

WAKEFIELD have signed Lee Gaskell from Huddersfield on a two-year deal to run from next season.



The 30-year-old has a wealth of experience, having also played for St Helens, Salford, Bradford and Huddersfield.

Gaskell, comfortable at fullback, halfback and in the centres, said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Wakefield next year and the challenge it’s going to bring.

“I think they’ve got a really exciting squad there and I’m looking forward to playing with them.

“They play a way which excites me, and I see myself as an attacking threat, whether that be halfback, fullback or any other position.

“I like to throw the ball about and the way they play, I think, will suit my style.

“There’s some real good competition for places at Wakefield and any good team needs that.

“Max Jowitt at fullback is a terrific player and the halves in Jacob Miller and Mason Lino are quality too.

“We’ll all be pushing each other next year and I’m looking forward to working with

those type of players.

“I had a really good chat with (coach) Chris Chester and he really sold the club to me. He made it clear that they were really keen to bring me in and I’m excited to see where we can go.”

Chester said: “I’m really pleased to sign a player of Lee Gaskell’s quality. He’s proved over the years he is a quality Super League player and his form this year has been superb.

“Lee will add some quality to our backline and his versatility is valuable too, with his ability to slot in at fullback, halfback and centre.”

