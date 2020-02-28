George Burgess set for Wigan return

Huddersfield will be without Darnell McIntosh for Sunday’s top of the table clash with Wigan.

The Giants youngster limped off in last week’s victory to Hull Kingston Rovers with medial ligament damage and will sit out Sunday’s clash, but Huddersfield are boosted by Jordan Turner’s return in what is the only change to Simon Woolford’s squad.

Meanwhile, Wigan have recalled George Burgess after missing three weeks with a hip injury.

The Warriors’ marquee forward managed just 15 minutes on his debut but returns to the squad to face the unbeaten Giants, with Jake Shorrocks also named. They replace Joe Burgess and Joe Greenwood in the squad.

Giants: McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Turner, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, O’Brien, Matagi, Edwards, Joe Wardle, Lawrence, English, Murphy, Ta’ai, Clough, Holmes, Russell. L. Senior, I. Senior, Wood, Walne

Warriors: Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, French, Leuluai, Clubb, Powell, Burgess, isa, Farrell, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Shorrocks, Smith, Havard, Hastings.