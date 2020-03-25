George Griffin is quickly becoming a social media king

At times like these, we need entertainment however and wherever we can.

Step forward George Griffin, who is quickly emerging as a must-follow star of rugby league’s social media scene.

The Castleford forward has delivered some laugh-a-minute content on his Twitter the last few days as he tries to provide some light-hearted relief during the coronavirus crisis.

The highlight has potentially been a post of him and his isolation buddy – his dog. Which you can check out below.

Isolation days with my best mate pic.twitter.com/k19KC4wwKs — George Griffin (@georgegriffin4) March 24, 2020

You can follow him @georgegriffin4.