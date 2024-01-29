George Williams explains Sam Burgess influence and picks one Warrington Wolves player to watch

ENGLAND captain George Williams is predicting big things for one of his team-mates this year, which could culminate in an England cap before the end of the year, while he has also heaped praise on new Wolves coach Sam Burgess.

Wolves centre Connor Wrench made his club debut as a teenager in 2020, going on to make 28 Super League appearances and overcoming an anterior cruciate ligament injury in August 2022 that kept him out of action until June last year.

But now, at the age of 22, Wrench is being tipped by Williams to have a significant impact on the club’s Super League title challenge in 2024.

“Connor Wrench is so good,” said Williams.

“When he realises how good he is, that’s when we’ll see his quality. I think he will have a breakout year and then I think we are talking about him being an England centre, he’s that good.

“I know that’s a big rap but I see him every day. He reminds me of Harry Newman a little bit. He’s so talented and now maybe he just needs to build his confidence with a run of games.

“I think he’s matured and he’ll be playing next to me on the edge this year.”

Williams believes that the unifying influence of new Wolves coach Sam Burgess will percolate through the team and can already be seen.

A youthful Wolves team defeated Widnes Vikings on Friday night and they will face Leigh Leopards this Friday in a testimonial match for Joe Philbin.

“Things are more intense (under Sam),” said Williams.

“Even meetings are more intense. I’ve played with Sam and he had great leadership traits and those have transferred to his coaching. When he talks, you listen. He has an aura about him.

“He’s good with people. Even the young lads who might not play this year are getting to know him on a personal level. He knows what it takes and that as a coach you have to know your players, and he’s doing that really well.

“When we work, we work hard, but then we have a laugh. He has a great balance, which makes it enjoyable and the group buys into it.

“For example, we went to an Army camp and before we got there Sam said it won’t make you better rugby players, but it will make you better team-mates.

“We got a lot out of that and learned a lot about each other. We were in a tent and feeling cold and wet, running more than 70 kilometres in 36 hours, but nobody quit. I’ve been involved in teams before where some players quit and faked injury, but there was none of that. Everyone bought into it and did what they needed to do, pulling tyres around at 2.00am, for example. It brought us together as a group;. There were no phones – they were taken off us.

“It was hard, but it was a great feeling afterwards.

“Sam was a leader when he played and he is still a leader.

“Given the career he’s had and the pressure he has been under, I’m sure he will take this new role in his stride. There is pressure in any high-performance sport. That’s why we play it and we are professionals because we thrive under pressure.”

Williams is aware, however, that Warrington have to improve to beat the top teams.

“That gap has to close. It’s a game of inches but we just have to close it. We need to find our identity and I’m sure you will see it this year.

“We started really well last year with eight from eight. There were some grey areas last year with a lot of stuff brushed to the sides. But with Sam here, if you can’t meet his standards you don’t play. Everyone knows his role and there is a lot of accountability. We are looking good in training and we just have to do it now consistently on the field.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.