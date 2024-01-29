Golden Boot winner to support Huddersfield Giants in pre-season

HUDDERSFIELD will receive a helping hand in their Women’s Super League preparations from none other than the reigning Golden Boot winner.

New Zealand star Georgia Hale is to take part in the Giants’ pre-season while staying in England with her partner, Leeds men’s player Sam Lisone.

The tough-tackling forward spent pre-season with the Rhinos ahead of 2023 and made four appearances for the club before going back to Australia with Gold Coast.

Hale will again return to the Titans, whom she led to the NRLW final as captain last season before her post-season performances for the Kiwi Ferns earned her the Golden Boot, before the 2024 Australian season begins.

But until that time she will bring her considerable pedigree and experience to Huddersfield, who finished bottom in the top-flight last season but have ambitions to climb the expanded Super League this term after bringing their women’s team in-house with the rest of the club, appointing support staff for the squad and setting up a pay structure for some players for the first time.

“We are incredibly excited to have Georgia join us for our training sessions,” said Huddersfield head coach Lori Halloran.

“We have a very young squad at the Giants that are eager to absorb all the wisdom that Georgia has to offer.

“As a Kiwi Ferns international, she will have faced numerous challenges, mastered different techniques, and developed a deep understanding of the game.

“Training alongside a player with the wealth of experience that Georgia has can only be a positive and I’m sure will leave a lasting impact on our players and coaching staff alike.”

Hale added: “It will be nice to connect with the team and hopefully add some value to their pre-season.”

Huddersfield begin their season with a Challenge Cup group-stage match at home to Hull KR on Saturday, March 16, while their Super League campaign begins away at Hale’s former club Leeds on Friday, April 19.

