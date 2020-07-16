George Williams stars as Raiders overpower Roosters

Canberra were first on the board after just ten minutes when Lui collected Jordan Tapine’s offload to charge his way over under the posts.

However, normal service resumed for Sydney for the remainder of the first half as James Tedesco applied his signature left-foot step, which fooled Jarrod Croker, before floating a delicate ball over to Brett Morris.

After Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was denied, Morris was over once more. This time, the assist was supplied by a perfect spiral pass from Nathan Cleary.

HT: Roosters 12-6 Raiders

Within four minutes of the resumption, Canberra were back on level terms as Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad poked through an intricate grubber for Jarrod Croker, who later converted.



After a Sydney penalty goal, George Williams, with an impressive weave towards the line, placed Canberra into a four-point cushion.

Matt Ikuvalu, who scored five last week, received a no-look offload from Josh Morris and crossed with ease out wide to reciprocate the lead for his side.

Powerhouse Josh Papalii’i charged through a massive defensive hole to provide a relatively simple match-winning score and, after Croker’s conversion, the Raiders had won by four.

FT: Roosters 20-24 Raiders

Full match reports from this weekend’s NRL fixtures will be available in Monday’s League Express.

Roosters: Tedesco, Ikuvalu, J. Morris, Manu, B. Morris, Keary, Flanagan, Waerea-Hargreaves, Friend, Collins, Cordner, Crichton, Taukeiaho; Subs: Lam, Tupouniua, Aubusson, Liu.

Raiders: Nicoll-Klokstad, Cotric, Croker, Oldfield, Rapana, Wighton, Williams, Papalii’i, Havili, Lui, Young, Whitehead, O’Donnell; Subs: Tapine, Starling, Sutton, Valemi.