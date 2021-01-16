Ghana season resumes with 9s and a new club formed

Almost a year since the last round, the University of Ghana’s `Legon Rugby Field’ will host the latest round of Ghana RL 9s today, 17 January 2021.

Four teams played in the opening two tournaments of the planned series, in January and February 2020 before sport was shut down in the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bulls and Ghana Skolars won the first two festivals, with Accra Panthers in third place and Ghana Pirates looking for their first win. During the enforced shutdown, a fifth club has been formed – Nungua Tigers – who will make their debut tomorrow in the opening match, against the Bulls.

Each team will play the other in the festival format, as part of Rugby League Federation Ghana’s domestic competition schedule. with nine more monthly gatherings planned throughout the year before the champions are crowned.

“Our return to play is a reward for the patience and belief of everyone involved in Ghana rugby league,” said RLFG general manager, Jafaru Mustapha. “There is a real sense of excitement to get back to competition and to renew rivalries and we are looking forward to more intriguing moments on the field.

“To have set up a fifth male club during this time, is a tribute to the hard work put in by so many, to establish the sport here, even during this Covid pandemic. It sends a positive message, and I look forward to see how the tenderfoot Tigers go.”