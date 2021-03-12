Go Pink to celebrate Matt King’s life

The funeral of former London Broncos Academy player Matt King OBE will take place on Friday March 26 at 3.00pm at the North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium in Hitchin.

Matt tragically died earlier this month after a short illness. He was 33.

The funeral is a private service for close family only: friends and the wider Rugby League family who were inspired by Matt are invited to attend the event virtually on a live webcast.

Everyone is also asked to celebrate his life by wearing a pink item of clothing – his favourite colour – on the day of the funeral.

The King family have asked for family flowers only at the service: donations in lieu of flowers should be made to any of the three charities that were close to Matt’s heart: the Rugby League Benevolent Fund (www.justgiving.com/fundraising/family-of-matt-king-obe), Variety, the Children’s Charity (www.justgiving.com/fundraising/matt-king-obe-variety) or Bedford Blues (www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/familyof-mattkingobe)

Full details of the funeral service webcast for Matt King OBE are below:

Date: Friday March 26

Time: 3.00pm

Website: https://www.obitus.com/

Username: huxa5376

Password: 940726

People are advised to log in to the webcast no earlier than 2.55pm.