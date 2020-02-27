Grace and Ashworth back for Saints

Regan Grace has been named in St Helens’ 21-man squad to face Toronto.

The Wales international missed the World Club Challenge due to concussion but has been cleared to take on the Wolfpack this Saturday.

Jack Ashworth is also recalled after playing for the club’s reserves last week.

They replace Mark Percival, who has now undergone surgery, and Tom Nisbet.

Saints: Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Ashworth, Paulo, Smith, Bentley, Costello, Welsby, Dodd.