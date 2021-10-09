Saints make it three in a row in Old Trafford thriller

St Helens won a thrilling Grand Final today at Old Trafford, winning their third successive title with a 12-10 victory over Catalans Dragons in front of 45,177 spectators.
It was a game that was tightly contested throughout, with the Catalans taking an early lead with a James Maloney penalty before Harry Sunderland Trophy winner Kevin Naiqama scored the first of his two tries for a 4-2 lead, which was increased to 6-2 when Lachlan Coote added a penalty.
Maloney cut the gap to two points with a penalty for offside in the 26th minute to make it 6-4 to Saints at half-time.
But the Dragons took a 10-6 lead when Mike McMeeken touched down a lofted kick to the line from Josh Drinkwater, which was converted by Maloney soon after ommy Makinson had received a yellow card for a high tackle on Fouad Yaha when the Dragons winger almost touched down in the corner.
But Saints fought back and Naiqama touched down a Jonny Lomax grubber, for Coote to add the decisive goal for victory.
Although they tried hard, Catalans couldn’t repeat their heroics of the Magic Weekend and St Helens held on to win the title.
Tries: McMeeken (50)
Goals: Maloney 3/3