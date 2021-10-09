Saints make it three in a row in Old Trafford thriller

St Helens won a thrilling Grand Final today at Old Trafford, winning their third successive title with a 12-10 victory over Catalans Dragons in front of 45,177 spectators.

It was a game that was tightly contested throughout, with the Catalans taking an early lead with a James Maloney penalty before Harry Sunderland Trophy winner Kevin Naiqama scored the first of his two tries for a 4-2 lead, which was increased to 6-2 when Lachlan Coote added a penalty.

Maloney cut the gap to two points with a penalty for offside in the 26th minute to make it 6-4 to Saints at half-time.

But the Dragons took a 10-6 lead when Mike McMeeken touched down a lofted kick to the line from Josh Drinkwater, which was converted by Maloney soon after ommy Makinson had received a yellow card for a high tackle on Fouad Yaha when the Dragons winger almost touched down in the corner.

But Saints fought back and Naiqama touched down a Jonny Lomax grubber, for Coote to add the decisive goal for victory.

Although they tried hard, Catalans couldn’t repeat their heroics of the Magic Weekend and St Helens held on to win the title.

Catalans Dragons: 29 Sam Tomkins, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 James Maloney, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Dudson, 9 Michael McIlorum, 10 Julian Bousquet, 11 Matt Whitley, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Benjamin Garcia, Subs (all used): 1 Arthur Mourgue, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 22 Joel Tomkins, 28 Sam Kasiano; Also in 21-man squad: 20 Matthieu Laguerre, 27 Joe Chan, 30 Jordan Dezaria

Tries: McMeeken (50)

Goals: Maloney 3/3

St Helens: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Kevin Naiqama, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Regan Grace, 6 Jonny Lomax, 21 Lewis Dodd, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Joel Thompson, 14 Sione Mata’utia, 13 Morgan Knowles; Subs (all used): 15 Loiuie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Kyle Amor, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Jack Welsby; Also in 21-man squad: 19 Aaron Smith, 20 Joe Batchelor, 23 Jake Wingfield, 29 Ben Davies

Tries: Naiqama (13, 66) Goals: Coote 2/3

See Monday’s edition of League Express for a full report, photos and analysis of the Grand Final