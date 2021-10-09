Red Devils confirm Vuniyayawa signing

Salford Red Devils have announced the signing of Fijian international King Vuniyayawa from Leeds Rhinos on a two-year contract.

Vuniyayawa, 26, began his career in the NRL with New Zealand Warriors, before making the switch to Super League ahead of the 2021 season.

Speaking on signing for Salford, Vuniyayawa said: “I decided to come to Salford to take on new challenges and to keep progressing in terms of my footy.

“Super League footy is quite different to NRL footy, so learning to adjust to the game and how they play over here has taken a bit of time for me, but I’m getting there.

“With joining the Devils, I feel like it’s a good move for me to focus on myself and what I can bring to the team.”

Salford director of rugby and operations Ian Blease commented: “I am pleased and excited to bring in a quality player like King Vuniyayawa to the Red Devils for the next two seasons.

“King will add some strength and size to our pack as we continue to build our squad for 2022 and onwards. Going forward, King will get the opportunity to build his career with the Red Devils, having agreed to join us from the Leeds Rhinos.

“As a club, we will work hard with and give King our full backing to enable him to become a leading Super League forward.”