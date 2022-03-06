Grassroots Rugby League news round-up

The National Conference League, which kicked off the 2022 campaign at the weekend, has agreed a sponsorship deal with Rhino Rugby League.

Rhino, who have supported the NCL since the turn of the decade, have as a director the former St Helens, Warrington and England legend Paul Sculthorpe MBE. The company will be the official ball partner of amateur Rugby League’s flagship competition for the next two years, with a third-year option, and will provide 500 match-play balls for distribution to the 48 member clubs, plus balls for the Finals days at the end of the season.

Clubs, having been mandated to use Rhino balls in all NCL matches and, in addition, will receive ball and medical equipment offers throughout the next two seasons.

Conference Chair Trevor Hunt said: “We are delighted to be able to renew our partnership with Rhino Rugby League. They have been a valuable partner to the NCL over the past three years will continue to be so for at least the next two years.

“In addition to providing matchday balls, medical kit will also be available for clubs to order, while Rhino Rugby League will also back a club of the month award.”

Sculthorpe said: “We are delighted to further extend our partnership with the NCL as the official ball provider. At Rhino Rugby League, we want to continue to support all the community clubs at the heart of our great game.”

+++++

The seventh Wheelchair Celtic Cup will be staged on Saturday 7 May at Plas Madoc Leisure Centre, Acrefair, Wrexham.

Hosts Wales, together with Ireland and Scotland, will face off in a three-game round-robin event from 11.15am.

Organisers believe that the Celtic Cup, which involves 80-minute games, is arguably Rugby League’s toughest single-day competition.

Wales, who are seeking a sixth successive Celtic Cup title, are also preparing for the 2022 Wheelchair World Cup, as are Ireland and Scotland.

The day’s schedule has yet to be confirmed but Wales, as hosts, will play in the first and third matches.

Wales last acted as hosts in 2018, at the Deeside Leisure Centre in 2018, and head coach Stephen Jones said: “We are really looking forward to this year’s event, and to using it as a springboard for the World Cup.

“As Ireland are now joining us and Scotland in the World Cup, it will really make this tournament one to win for each of us. We will of course be looking to make this our sixth trophy but we know it will be a hard-fought tournament.”

Ireland won the first Celtic Cup in 2015, in a two-team affair also involving Scotland. Wales have prevailed in each subsequent competition, other than when it was shelved in 2020 because of the Covid pandemic.

+++++

Dewsbury Moor are delighted after receiving an invitation from the Rugby Football League for one of their four girls teams to enter the 2022 Women’s Challenge Cup.

The side, which comprises players in their later teenage years, has been grouped with three Super League teams in Bradford Bulls, Wigan Warriors and York City Knights and will travel to Wigan, for their first fixture, on Sunday 27 March.

Maroons official Peter Charlesworth said: “It’s a tremendous accolade and is recognition of how hard the players and coaches have worked, and how talented they are.

“It will be a terrific experience for them, taking on the professionals of Super League.”

+++++

More evidence was served on Saturday of the health of the production line in Wales when Salford Red Devils fielded nine players in their Under 18s game against Wakefield Trinity as the partnership between Coleg y Cymoedd, Salford and the Wales Rugby League continues to blossom.

Mason Phillips, Carter Barnes, Conor Lacey, Harri Ford, Finn Yates, Scott Pritchard, Charlie Glover, Will McCarthy, Brad Williams and Billy Walkley.

Four Welsh clubs were represented in Aber Valley Wolves, Aberavon Fighting Irish, Torfaen Tigers, Cynon Valley Cavaliers. Glover, who was unfortunately injured in the game, plays for Halton Farnworth Hornets.

Wales PRO Ian Golden enthused: “In addition, we had three lads in the Salford Red Devils reserves side who took on Hull FC in the other match at Salford Roosters – Jacob Lee (former Aber Valley Wolves and Cymoedd, with the beard), Joseph Coope-Franklin (who was new to Rugby League with Coleg y Cymoedd, and who came to the college from Dragons RU) and Lewis Hall (former Crosfields and Warrington, pictured for Wales v Ireland U19). That’s 13 Welsh lads pictured today as part of one Super League system, twelve of whom played. Plus, the Salford reserves match was refereed by Welshman James Jones.”

+++++

Illingworth, who are celebrating their 60th anniversary, aim to mark the occasion with a festival day on Saturday 11 June surrounding the Yorkshire Men’s League fixture against Halifax neighbours Greetland All Rounders at Mason Green.

All sections of the club will be involved – including the vibrant Women’s and Girls’ teams – with the party atmosphere continuing into the evening with a live band.

Official Tim Hardcastle said: “It’s probably fair to say that Illingworth have never really been amongst the elite of the amateur game but we’ve had the odd moment in the sun, with occasional Yorkshire Cup Finals, Halifax Cup wins and fairly successful seasons in the Pennine League; sadly our one and only venture into the early rounds of the Challenge Cup, in 2005, ended with Rochdale Hornets posting a competition record 120-4 win.”

Illingworth have produced several professional players of note, including Brendan White and Brendan Finn in the mid-70s with, in more recent times, Jake Wardle signing for Super League’s Huddersfield Giants. And the club takes real pride in having nurtured Bradford Bulls and Great Britain star Stuart Fielden of whom, Hardcastle recalls, “within weeks of him joining the Under 16s, it was obvious he was a special player in the making……. and so it proved of course.”

He continued: “The next 60 years looks to be starting in the right way, with the junior boys section building steadily with teams at U7s, U9s, U12s and U16s. Added to improvements to the pitch and clubhouse, it’s hoped that membership of the National Conference League will be attained in the not too distant future.

“But it’s the girls and women’s sections that are really showing the way. Started in 2016 by Stephen Stead and Shaun Keoghan, with a single team, there are now six sides in place, with some 100 players signed on.

“On the last Sunday of February the women’s team completed an undefeated winter season with a 42 -6 victory at Liverpool University ahead of participating this summer in League 1 of the RFL’s competition, alongside some of the biggest names in Rugby League, such as Halifax, Keighley, Swinton, Sheffield …… and Rochdale Hornets. Maybe the lasses will avenge that 2005 defeat?

“To be playing two levels down from the Women’s Super League is a great achievement by a relatively modest community club with very limited financial resources. Despite being an Open Age team the oldest player will be 19, and the average age will be under 18.

“Several of the lasses have already attracted the attention of Super League teams, and are on the England Pathway scheme. The younger girls’ teams are shaping up to provide a steady stream of talent coming through.

“It may sound like the wildest of wild ideas, but a Women’s Grand Final of St Helens v Illingworth may be only three or four years away.”

+++++

The funeral of former Wigan and Wigan St Patrick’s player Terry O’Neill will take place at 1.30pm on Thursday (10 March 2022) at St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, Scholes, Wigan.

O’Neill, who played for Pats in the 1960s and 1970s, will then be interred at Westwood Cemetery.

He passed away on Wednesday 16 February, at the age of 74, leaving his wife, Mary, and sons Anthony and Christopher.

Mourners are invited, afterwards, to Whelley Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.