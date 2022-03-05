NCL fixtures off as heavy rains hit opening-day schedule

Three of this afternoon’s matches in the National Conference League have been postponed.

The Division One fixtures at Featherstone Lions and Myton Warriors, where Kells and Saddleworth Rangers were to have been the respective visitors, have been called off because of waterlogged pitches. And, similarly, the game in Division Two involving Heworth and Dewsbury Moor Maroons has fallen by the wayside.

The programme as it stands is:

Saturday 5 March 2022

PREMIER DIVISION: Egremont Rangers v Hunslet Club Parkside; Leigh Miners Rangers v Pilkington Recs; Rochdale Mayfield v York Acorn; Thatto Heath Crusaders v Siddal; Thornhill Trojans v West Hull; Wath Brow Hornets v Lock Lane.

DIVISION ONE: Featherstone Lions v Kells -pp; Milford v Oulton Raiders; Myton Warriors v Saddleworth Rangers -pp; Skirlaugh v Hull Dockers; West Bowling v Stanningley; Wigan St Patricks v Ince Rose Bridge.

DIVISION TWO: Crosfields v Barrow Island; Dewsbury Celtic v Bradford Dudley Hill; Heworth v Dewsbury Moor Maroons -pp; Hunslet Warriors v Beverley; Normanton Knights v Wigan St Judes; Woolston Rovers v Clock Face Miners.

DIVISION THREE: Batley Boys v Millom; Bentley v Hensingham; East Leeds v Drighlington; Leigh East v Shaw Cross; Seaton Rangers v Eastmoor Dragons; Waterhead Warriors v Oldham St Annes.