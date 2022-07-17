Grassroots Rugby League news round-up

TOM WILSON, of Milford, has been banned for six matches by the National Conference League’s Disciplinary Committee.

Wilson was found guilty, at last week’s meeting, of repeated punching to the head in the 28-26 Division One defeat at Wigan St Patrick’s on 2 July; an initial sanction of seven games was reduced to six because of his previous good record. Pats’ Joe Prior, deemed guilty of a head-butt in the same fixture, has been suspended for four games (reduced to two in the light of his previous good record, and guilty plea).

Anton Porter, who questioned the integrity of the match official in Eastmoor’s 36-6 reverse at Division Three promotion hopefuls Shaw Cross Sharks at the beginning of this month, was slapped with a five-game suspension, which was cut back to three matches because of his guilty plea and previous good record.

Elsewhere, and also in the bottom tier, Waterhead’s Anthony Morrison was dismissed for punching to the head in the Warriors’ 40-10 victory over Leigh East. His guilty plea and previous good record saw the ban reduced from four matches to two, while a sending off sufficient verdict was reached on East’s Bernard Aboagye, who had been marched for tripping. In the same section and on the same day – and just across town – Oldham St Annes’ Jack Etchells, found guilty on a charge of punching to the head in self defence, is banned for one match (reduced from three in light of his good record and guilty plea).

On a busy night involving Oldham outfits, Saddleworth Rangers’ Robert Charles, who was carded for dissent in the 36-0 home defeat at the hands of Stanningley in the Division One fixture on 18 June, was handed a two-game ban, which was halved to one in recognition of his previous good record. On that same day, and also in Division One, Brad Smith attacked an opponent’s head in Wigan St Patricks’ 30-16 setback at Featherstone Lions; he, too, has been suspended for one game, reduced from two because of his guilty plea.

A sending off sufficient verdict was arrived at for East Leeds’ James Forsell, who was dismissed for a shoulder charge in the Division Three leaders’ 22-14 success at Shaw Cross on Thursday 9 June.

++++

BILLY SHEEN has been appointed as head coach of Woolston Rovers.

Sheen has stepped up from the role of assistant, taking over the reins from Mal Holt, who is now Head of Rugby at the Warrington outfit.

Rovers are currently in midtable in the National Conference League’s Second Division, and Holt said: “Billy and I had a meeting at the beginning of the season when I explained what my ideas were and thankfully he was 100 per cent on board with them.

“With me, as Head of Rugby, being the link between the players and the club, and taking on the matchday responsibilities, Billy can concentrate on the technical side of things, delivering sessions and prepping the lads for matchday.

“Bringing Billy in has been a great success; he has played at a good level, has a great understanding of the game and is very well respected by the playing group as well as by opposing players and coaches. He has taken us to a better level, continues to improve us each week, and being Head Coach will allow him to develop himself further.”

He concluded: “We also have Liam Lawton, who works well alongside Billy and heads up the NWML side. He also assists in the delivery of sessions and is nurturing a good youthful side, which will only benefit the club over the coming years. The coaching group of Billy, Liam, myself and Tyrone McCarthy (coaching consultant) works very well and we hope to finish the campaign strongly, and then look to improve and strengthen for next season.”

Sheen added: “I have wanted to coach for a while now and as soon as the opportunity of Assistant Coach came up I jumped at the chance. After a chat with Mal things moved pretty quickly really for me to become the Head Coach. I was pleased to take that opportunity and am thankful to Mal and the club committee for having faith in me.

“I just want to make changes on the field that will better the team where I can. Not everything is always perfect, and every day is a learning curve for me, but I love every minute of it. The lads have been great and seem to have bought in to what I have tried to implement.”

++++

FORMER players gathered at Bentley’s recent home National Conference League Division Three match with Batley Boys nine days ago to chew the fat over memories stretching back nearly 60 years.

One delighted attendee was Bob Fox, who recalls: “I formed the club in 1963 and was the Secretary for the first 20 years. From very humble beginnings Bentley have made tremendous progress and have now proved to be very worthy participants in the NCL, with first class plans in place to move from their present ground share with Wheatley Hills Rugby Union Club and relocate back to their original ground in Bentley.

“The ex-players had a tremendous afternoon and it’s great that the present committee recognise the pioneering work done to establish Rugby League in Bentley all those years ago.

“Many of the lads from the early days have kept in touch with each other, as is evidenced by the excellent turnout – there was always a very good team spirit.”

He concluded: “We were all made very welcome indeed, especially by the Bentley Chairman, Pete Wainer. Long may their eventful and successful journey continue.”

++++

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE bosses will decide tomorrow (Tuesday 19 July) whether or not the result of the recent Premier Division fixture between Hunslet Club Parkside and Lock Lane will stand.

The game, on Saturday 2 July, was abandoned in the second half by referee Mark Clayton, who was reported as fearing for his on-field safety. Parkside were 16-6 ahead at the time.

++++

CARDIFF were hailed as the team of the tournament when the Yorkshire Masters Festival took place at Doncaster Toll Bar earlier this month.

The Welsh side was one of 15 teams taking part, with Arlecdon travelling to south Yorkshire from Cumbria and a number of players trekking across the Pennine from Blackpool and Crosfields to join the 200-plus who enjoyed another outstanding occasion of over 35s Rugby League.

While results are never registered in Masters, the quality of burgers and pints are always reflected upon and Toll Bar, who were superb hosts under Carl Oakes and his colleagues, scored highly on all counts.

Oakes and Masters Treasurer Paul Field made post-match presentations to York Lokos’ Simon Moat, as Referee of the Festival, and to Hull Warrior’s gold shorter Martyn Garmston for the Masters Moment – when, Field says, he “took a lovely pass, broke the defensive line and outpaced everyone to touch down under the sticks.”

The Master of the Festival was Justin Palmer, who played for several teams and even turned out against his own club, Toll Bar.

The next major event is the North West Festival, at Crosfields, Warrington, on Saturday 6 August.

++++

MASTERS Rugby League commemorated Armed Forces Day with a match played as a curtain-raiser to the recent Betfred Championship fixture between Newcastle Thunder and Workington Town.

All three services – the Army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force – were represented in the Over 35s game, which was facilitated by Jason Grant of Catterick Crusaders and Newcastle Thunder.

Masters administrator Paul Field said: “Massive thanks are also due to Revilo Automotive and Alexander Khan PLC for their continuous support in providing the playing shirts that the veterans get to don at each meeting. The shirts are available to purchase via www.stag-sports.com, with a donation from the sale price going to a military charity chosen by the veterans.

“The Veterans committee are always looking to showcase Masters on the biggest stage whilst having an opportunity to show their support to our Armed Forces community.”

He added: “The next planned Veterans Masters get together will be on Saturday 12 November, at Rochdale Mayfield, in the annual fixture to commemorate Remembrance Day. Planning has already commenced as the Veterans Committee looks to make the event bigger and better to give this special day the respect it rightfully deserves.

“All Veterans are invited to get involved in the Veterans Masters get togethers, so please keep an eye on social media as regular information is posted.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.