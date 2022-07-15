Tom Johnstone’s Wakefield Trinity career over following surgery

Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing groin surgery.

Johnstone has been out injured since April and has now played his final match for the club, as he has signed for Catalans Dragons next year.

“I am devastated to say that unfortunately I have played my last game for Wakefield Trinity,” said Johnstone, who came through the club’s Academy to become an England international.

“A few months ago, I injured my groin and we had the option to rehabilitate with a chance to play again, or operate which would result in an end to my season.

“I tried my absolute best to rehabilitate to get back out on the field for the club, fans and my teammates.

“Sadly, after a second opinion, an operation was 100 per cent required.

“This is not the way I wanted to end my time at this great club. I wanted to do everything I could to help leave the club in a good place.

“I know some people are frustrated with this but I promise to everyone that nobody is more frustrated than me about this.”