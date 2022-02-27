Hull FC’s Josh Griffin calls for players to find their voice on game’s rules

Hull FC star Josh Griffin believes player voices are not heard enough when the rules of the game are changed and he has called for players to make a stand together.

The start of the new season has seen another change in directives, particularly with harsher punishments for offences that involve contact to the head.

But Griffin, a Challenge Cup winner with Hull and a former Wakefield, Huddersfield, Castleford and Salford player, says some things are being clamped down on too heavily and believes most players feel the same.

“The head shots, I understand, it’s player welfare and they’re looking after our best interests,” he said.

“But the ones that get to me are when a player’s foot slips or he’s ducking or he’s falling over. If you’re able to tackle him and he falls over and hits you in the shoulder and you’re getting his head and you’re getting a card for that.

“There’s a balance there that needs to be sorted. If they speak to players and get their opinion on things, I think most players would agree that if a player slips and you fall into his shoulder, you shouldn’t get a yellow card.

“It’s a fast game. We understand the risks when we play Rugby League, we understand that you could possibly get a head knock.

“As long as it’s not intentional and you’re not going in to knock someone’s head off. With some things there is room for discussion.”

Griffin believes more acceptable solutions for everyone would be found if there were more consultation with players before new rules are brought in.

As players I don’t think some of our voices get heard as much as we’d like them to,” he said.

“In the NRL, the players have a massive say in what goes on. Over here, we have a get-on-with-it attitude, which probably isn’t right.

“As players we probably do need to stand up for more things.

“It’s hard for one player to do it. It does take players from several clubs to come in and maybe make a stand.

“At the moment it falls on deaf ears, which is disappointing.”

“At the end of the day we crack on with what we’re told, but it would be nice to give some of our opinions on what we think is good for the game, what doesn’t work and what does work.”

