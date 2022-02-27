Salford Red Devils delighted to support African tournament

Salford hosted the draw for this year’s 2022 Middle East Africa Championship, reflecting the Super League club’s relationship with host nation Ghana.

The four-team tournament in September and October will take place at the University of Ghana Sports Grounds in Accra, the country’s capital.

Morocco take on Ghana and Cameroon face holders Nigeria on September 28, with the draw made by Salford director Paul Trainor and City of Salford councillor Nathaniel Tetteh, assisted by Salford director Paul King.

The final and third-place play-off will be on October 1, with the team finishing fourth eliminated from the 2025 World Cup qualification process.

This is the third MEA Championship, with Lebanon the inaugural winners in 2015.

Ghana coach Andy Gilvary said: “Morocco are the only nation we haven’t faced yet.

“I know they’ll be very talented, especially if they bring over their French-based players, and it will be a good challenge.

“We’re confident on home soil and the boys have been working hard since 2019. We’ve been in camps for the last six months and faced a President’s XIII and improved rapidly. We’ll give ourselves a good shot.”

Nigeria’s Bolu Fagborun explained: “It’s exciting because we didn’t get to play Cameroon in 2019. They are a big physical bunch and very athletic.

“We are all looking for MEA as a region to expand and we are happy to go in as favourites. We will respect the opposition and be fully prepared.”

Salford director King said: “We were honoured and excited to play even a small part in the draw.

“Our partnership with Rugby League Federation Ghana has brought about the connection and we are committed to the development and expansion of international Rugby League and showcasing its popularity on other continents.”

