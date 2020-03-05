Halifax close in on Super League veteran

Halifax are set to complete the signing of experienced playmaker Tommy Lee.

TotalRL understands the 32-year-old is set to come out of retirement and join the Championship club as Simon Grix bolsters his squad following the sudden retirement of Keal Carlile.

The hooker was forced to hang up the boots due to a heart condition, leaving Fax a pivot down after just three weeks of the season.

But Fax have moved quickly to fill that void through Lee, who has spent the entirety of his career in Super League.

A former Salford captain, Lee has made over 250 professional appearances and will add further experience to Fax’s squad for the remainder of the season.

Lee retired last July after 15 seasons in Super League, but, after interest from other clubs at the top of the Championship, has now decided to join Fax.