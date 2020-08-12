Halifax confirm three more departures

Halifax RLFC have confirmed three more players have left the club.

Jodie Broughton, Reece Chapman-Smith and Tommy Lee have joined the exodus at The Shay.

Winger Broughton scored five tries in four appearances for the club but will now leave while former Leeds academy graduate Chapman-Smith leaves after 10 appearances for the club.

Lee, the former Hull KR, Salford and St Helens player, departs having not made a single appearance having only signed a week before lockdown.

They join Scott Murrell, Steve Tyrer, Dan Fleming, Tom Gilmore, Keegan Hirst and Paul Brearley leaving the club at the end of the season