Halifax land Hull Kingston Rovers prop for 2021

Halifax have made Hull Kingston Rovers prop Dan Murray their fifth signing ahead of 2021.

The forward joins on a two-year deal after playing 12 Super League games for the Robins this season.

The 24-year-old had previously played in the top flight for Salford, as well as the Robins.

He joins the likes of Gadwin Springer and Greg Worthington at the club next season.

“Buzzing to be part of the club,” he said.

“Having two brief stints at the club in 2017 & 2018, I loved every minute playing and loved what the club is about.

“Grixy has and is making some really exciting signings for next year. I’m really looking forward to meeting all the boys and seeing where it takes us for next year.”

Head coach Simon Grix added: “I see Dan a real coup for us. We have had him before on loan where he was impressive on and off the pitch. He is maturing as a player and a person bringing Super League experience and high standards.”

“He is a hard working player who will provide some punch for us in the middle of the field. We look forward to him joining us when his commitments at Hull KR are complete.”