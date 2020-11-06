Halifax land Toronto prop for 2021

Halifax have swooped to sign Toronto Wolfpack prop Gadwin Springer on a one-year deal.

The former Catalans and Castleford forward was a free agent following the Wolfpack’s expulsion from Super League.

Fax have wasted little time and landed the France international, who joins former Wolfpack team-mate, Greg Worthington, at the club next season.

Head coach Simon Grix said: “Gadwin brings us the point of difference we have been looking for.

“I spoke to Gadwin a while back to sort of register our interest should Toronto not work out, then obviously reaffirmed our interest after the announcement and here we are.

“He is a big unit who dents the line, with a good offload on him too. He will be a player that will excite and get us on the front foot.

“I am looking forward to seeing him do some damage in blue and white.”

Springer added: “I’m really looking forward to starting the pre-season with the boys and meet everyone. It’s been a crazy year for all of us, but I can’t wait for a new chapter. Halifax have always been a tough team to play against, they all work hard for each other so I’m excited to be part of this team.

“Can’t wait to meet all the fans.”

Football Director Ian Croad added: “Gadwin needs no introduction, he’s a huge, athletic, physical middle. He will be a crowd-pleaser with his aggressive style of play. The squad is coming together nicely.”