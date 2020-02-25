Halifax sign Hull FC halfback

Halifax have completed the signing of halfback Liam Harris from Hull FC.

Harris will join Fax on an initial one-month loan, with a view to extending the deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old was part of the York City Knights side that reached the top five last season, playing regularly for the Knights during the spell.

He returned to his parent club for the 2020 season but has yet to make an appearance for the Black and Whites this season, and is now set to play in the Championship once again this year.

Hull-born, Harris started his career at Hull KR, making his professional debut in 2017.

He subsequently went to League 1 side Doncaster before being picked up by Hull FC.

Halifax have endured a difficult start to the season, winning just one of their opening three games, and halfback Tom Gilmore suffered a hamstring injury in their defeat to Dewsbury last week.

Harris will now provide cover and competition for Gilmore and veteran halfback Scott Murrell.