Hall eager for clash of the two Rovers

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS favourite Craig Hall says his old club Hull KR couldn’t have been more helpful over arrangements for his testimonial match at the Millennium Stadium this Friday (7.45pm).

While he started his career across his home city at Hull, coming through the Academy to make his first-team debut in 2007, the 34-year-old grew up a staunch supporter of Rovers, for whom his dad David topped 300 appearances between 1971 and 1985, skippering the side as well as representing Great Britain.

He still watches his son, who had two spells at the Robins (from 2011-2014 and again in 2019) while also playing for Wakefield, Toronto, and Leigh before joining Featherstone in 2020.

The other Rovers have proved a happy destination for Hall, who also coaches schoolchildren as part of the Featherstone’s extensive work in the local community.

Now he wants to help the club finally claim a Super League berth after a string of near misses. While Friday’s game will be special personally, it will also form a key part of preparations for the new season for both sides, who are under new coaches in Sean Long and Willie Peters.

“We’re working hard and Longy and (assistant) Leon Pryce have brought some fresh ideas to the club,” Hall told League Express.

“It won’t be easy, because the Championship looks like it will be very competitive and very tight, but we have a good squad and we’re focused on doing everything we can to be up there challenging.

“The Hull KR game is an important part of our build-up, but it will obviously be special for me, and I’m looking forward to it.

“As soon as I learned I was having a testimonial, I got in touch with (Hull KR chief executive) Paul Lakin, and they agreed to be my opponents straight away.

“They couldn’t have been more helpful over the arrangements, and it’s appreciated.”

This article comes from this week’s issue of League Express. You can take out a subscription by going to https://www.totalrl.com/league-express/