Golden Oldies will help Eagles youngsters to fly

SHEFFIELD EAGLES head coach Mark Aston says former Leeds youngsters Joe Hird and Mekhi Bridgeman-Reaney have already caught his eye.

And the steel city stalwart believes the pair, who both turn 20 next month, will blossom with the help of his more seasoned stars.

Hird, a strong-running prop and product of community club Stanningley, captained the Rhinos Reserves after coming through the Academy.

Outside back Bridgeman-Reaney, the son of former Sheffield player Derek Bridgeman, linked up with Leeds at the start of last season.

He previously played for Stanningley and the Rhinos Foundation Rugby League Development Academy, run in partnership with Leeds City College, where he is a student.

Bridgeman-Reaney represented England Community Lions last year and Aston said: “Both Joe and Mekhi have been great so far.

“They are still young and learning, but certainly don’t look out of place, and we want to help them develop.

“They will benefit from being around our experienced players such as Anthony Thackeray, Ben Jones-Bishop, Kris Welham, Matty Dawson-Jones, Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e, Aaron Murphy and Jesse Sene-Lefao.

“They’ve all been around the block but are still going strong, and observing how they train and look after themselves will really help the likes of Joe and Mekhi.”

Halfback Thackeray, 36, Jamaica winger Jones-Bishop, 34, centre Welham, 35, and ex-Samoa fullback Laulu-Togaga’e, 38, who was on loan from Keighley but has now penned a permanent deal, all played prominent roles as the Eagles finished seventh last season.

And Aston has since landed 32-year-old winger Dawson-Jones and forward Murphy, 34, from Bradford and former Samoa forward Sene-Lefao, 33, from Featherstone.

“We’re trying to get the right balance between established players who will help us be competitive and quality prospects who will hopefully remain a part of the club long-term,” added Aston, whose side host Hull in a pre-season game on Sunday (3pm).

This article comes from this week’s issue of League Express. You can take out a subscription by going to https://www.totalrl.com/league-express/