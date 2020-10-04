Harrison attracts Super League interest

Leeds Rhinos loanee James Harrison is attracting interest from other Super League clubs about remaining in the top-flight in 2021.

Harrison, the son of the former Great Britain prop Karl and one of the best young players in the Championship, joined the Rhinos on an initial one-month loan deal for September along with Rovers team-mate Brett Ferres, and he subsequently made his debut for the club in last Wednesday’s defeat to Catalans Dragons.

He remains under contract at Featherstone for next season, but League Express understands at least one Super League club has identified Harrison as a possible target in a bid to bolster their ranks and offer him the chance to continue his development full-time.

Harrison, who has previously played for Batley and was a member of Bradford Bulls’ Academy as a junior, admitted when he signed for the Rhinos last month that it was a chance to showcase his talent and put himself in the shop window in order to fulfil his dream of turning full-time.

“It is good to get in full-time; I have never been full-time before,” he said.

“It will be good to see how I fit in and test myself. I have always wanted to be a Super League player, and I think Fev know that as well.

“They know my ambitions and that’s why they’ve let me go, to test myself. I am just pleased Leeds have given me a shot.”

Harrison had been in discussions with Leeds in the past, and he has now attracted interest from elsewhere in the competition about a more permanent stay in Super League in 2021.

