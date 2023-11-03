Harry Newman reveals “the most physical game” he has ever played in as Leeds Rhinos star given seal of approval from England boss Shaun Wane

LEEDS RHINOS star Harry Newman has admitted that he didn’t ‘expect’ the call from Shaun Wane to join the England camp for the three-match Test Series against Tonga.

Newman had endured a difficult year in Leeds colours, suffering from injury as well as suspension, but Wane brought the 23-year-old into the England fold.

And it’s been a decision that has paid off with the centre looking impressive in the first two Tests.

“It’s been the proudest moment of my life, when Waney rang me up I was ecstatic. It wasn’t expected because I struggled with injuries but I didn’t know what to say when I got the nod in the first game,” Newman said.

“It’s been special, being around world class players and I have enjoyed every minute of being in camp.

“I understood what he wanted from me, he has always been very direct. Every player knows what Shaun wants from them. I have put massive steps into proving what player I have. I know I have a lot more in me.

“It is going to be a massive and that’s what all the lads want. Playing international rugby you want big crowds. TO make it 3-0 it will be massive.

“I have enjoyed every minute of life, I know I have things I can still work on. I have been through some tough injuries and tough times but I have always stuck at it. I will never give up.”

In terms of his Tonga opponents, Newman believes that they are some of the most physical players he has ever come across.

“I didn’t know what to expect that first game, I hadn’t played for a month but it was the most physical game I have ever been involved in.

“They are big boys but we have put our bodies in front of them and we have dominated them in both games.”

For England boss Shaun Wane, he was full of praise for the way that Newman has gone about his England call-up – both on and off the field.

“Harry has been fantastic, he has been so enjoyable to coach, he will be in for a tough time tonight when we go through his video, but I rate him very highly.

“The way he has changed and behaved the way he has been doing I take my hat off to him. He will be a lot more accomplished, he knows what his job is. My staff have done a great job with him.

“He listens to me and the other coaching staff, he is a great character to have around the training park. There are still massive improvements in him yet which he will know about later tonight. You will see a better player Saturday.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.