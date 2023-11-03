Salford Red Devils confirm major Ryan Brierley boost with new Super League deal

SALFORD RED DEVILS have confirmed a major boost for the 2024 Super League season with a new deal for Ryan Brierley.

In 29 appearances, Brierley provided 18 try contributions across 2023 and was so often at the heart of Salford’s best attacking performances with the fullback now signing a new three-year deal.

He was recognised for his incredible efforts by picking up the Supporters’ Player and Coaches’ Player of the Year trophies at the club’s end of season awards evening.

In reaction to confirmation of his new deal, Brierley said: “I am delighted to extend my stay with this club.

“It’s been a crazy few days, but I reiterated all along my desire was to stay here and the club never let me down. They made sure I felt wanted and valued, and stuck to their word.

“My team mates are the best group I’ve been involved with, and that’s a testament to Paul Rowley and his coaching staff, who clearly know how to get the best out of me.

“There’s only one person who I think can deliver a trophy for this club and it’s Paul Rowley – and I want to be here when that happens.

“I have a huge interest in growing the club off the field and believe I can be influential in that area, but my only focus for the next three years is winning a trophy for my club!”

Brierley continued: “I would like to thank Paul King, Ian Blease and Paul Rowley for the work with my manager in delivering what I wanted – and that’s being a Salford Red Devils player.

“I want to publicly thank MUSE for there continued support and allowing us to maximise this moment alongside them.

“I want to say thank you to Marc Darcy Suits, once again, for their sponsorship of the club and making the boys look extremely sharp on match day – and their willingness to make this contract renewal modern, fresh and exciting.

“Thank you to Manchester City, Etihad Airways and Jess Park for there collaboration and support for this content to be shared with you guys.

“Hopefully more eyes from different sports and communities can be excited about these partnerships we are building!”

Head Coach, Paul Rowley has added: “It is fantastic that Ryan has extended his contract and committed long-term to the club.

“He adds so much value on and off the field not only to the team, but to the club as a whole. He had a great year last year and was key to most things good happening.

“Myself and the lads are made up that we get to continue our journey with Ryan by our side and we have total belief in him, and what he brings to our group.”

Director of Rugby & Operations, Ian Blease has also said: “Having come close to signing Ryan on a few occasions previously, it was a pleasure to finally secure his signature in 2022 – and what a great signing he has been for our club!

“Ryan has come into his own at the Red Devils, both as a player and person.

“It is down to his own hard work and deduction to his role within the club that he now one of our most trusted, and influential players.

“It has been a pleasure to reward and extend Ryan’s contract. I believe he has thoroughly deserved it, through both his on pitch performances and the way he operates outside of the club.

“I look forward to sharing the coming seasons with Ryan and his wonderful family!”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.