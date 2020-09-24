Harry Newman suffers suspected double leg break

Leeds Rhinos star Harry Newman has been sent to hospital with a suspected double leg break during the club’s game with Hull KR.

Newman appeared in agony after his leg twisted awkwardly under the body of Robins’ debutant, Will Tate in the 32nd minute of the match.

The leg was secured before the England Academy star, who continued to look in pain and appeared to receive oxygen as he was stretchered off, gave a thumbs up to his team-mates as he left the field.

Back-rower Rhyse Martin went to console the 20-year-old, who clinched his team-mates hand as he continued to deal with the pain.

Newman left the field with the Rhinos 18-0 ahead.

Martin had opened the scoring for Leeds before further tries from Ash Handley and James Donaldson put them in control.

Richard Agar is set to give an update on Newman’s condition following the game.

The injury will come as huge concern to Leeds, with Newman emerging in the last eighteen months as a star of the future.

He has been a regular for the Rhinos since his debut and was given the number three shirt following the departure of Kallum Watkins.