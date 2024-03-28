Harry Rushton aiming to learn new role from Huddersfield Giants veteran after injury comeback

LEROY CUDJOE’S successful conversion into a loose-forward has been one of the stories of the new season – and it’s a role Harry Rushton now wants to take on too.

One-club man Cudjoe has recently transitioned from the backs to the forwards, first as a backrower last term and now playing at 13.

He was man-of-the-match in both of Huddersfield’s Super League wins so far this year, against Leigh and Castleford.

Now he is helping to mentor ex-Canberra man Rushton in the position, after the 22-year-old returned from eight months on the sidelines with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

“I’ve got a different role, trying to play the same way Leroy has been playing,” Rushton explained to League Express.

“I want to establish myself as a ball-playing 13. Hopefully in turn that can help the team. I’ll be learning off Leroy and he’s the perfect person to learn off.

“He looks like a natural with it. He’s been the perfect role model for any young player. He works his socks off wherever he has to go.

“He’s a humble guy and he’s got a really good rugby brain as well. He’s like a halfback in a forward’s body. It’s invaluable to the team.

“I think everyone in the team is grateful for him. He can play centre, back row, middle, on the wing, at fullback. He’s the most versatile player.”

While Cudjoe continued adding to his impressive appearance tally – now over 370 in his career – last year, Rushton was limited to twelve games in his first season as a Giant because of his injury.

“It was hard last year because we were in the middle of a rough patch as a team, watching the team and not being able to do anything about it,” he said.

“It’s the first time in my career I’ve had that. Especially being so young, it’s tough. It gave me good motivation in the off-season and I’ve not stopped working since I did my knee.

“It’s probably why I’ve come back a month early (the usual prognosis is nine months); I was trying to come back as soon as possible.

“Being able to get a few games on the run now will hopefully be good for me in my own career, to work with Leroy and hopefully get that foothold in the team.

“But I need to keep performing. Coming into the team, I don’t expect to keep my spot at all. I’ve got to keep working the same way I have the last eight months.”

