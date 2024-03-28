How Warrington Wolves’ Joe Philbin is learning from ‘hero’ Sam Burgess

THEY say never meet your heroes – but Joe Philbin is more than happy to be working under one of his.

The 29-year-old, who is currently in his testimonial year at Warrington, grew up watching Sam Burgess’ exploits in Super League and then the NRL.

Now he’s playing under the rookie head coach, featuring in all five of their Super League games so far as Warrington top the table ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Catalans.

It’s still much too early to say if the Wolves can overcome their record of underachievement under Burgess but Philbin says the early signs are positive.

“It’s been a completely different environment, which is good. It’s been a breath of fresh air,” he told League Express.

“Playing under one of the best players who went over to Australia from England in my opinion, he was my hero growing up as a kid and now he’s my coach.”

“It’s really good, I’m picking up lots of tips from him,” he added of his fellow loose-forward.

“There’s a lot of improvement in my game and I’m looking forward to doing that in the next few years.”

Meanwhile, one of the stars of Warrington’s season so far has extended his contract until the end of 2026.

Fullback Matt Dufty, who joined the Wolves midway through 2022 from NRL side Canterbury, has scored six tries in their first five Super League games.

“It is great to be able to keep Duff for another two seasons,” said Burgess.

“He is an exciting player who has genuine X factor. He is a great bloke away from the game and committed to the team in all aspects.

“We are all excited to see the next chapter of Matt’s career and watch him grow into his role even more over the next few seasons.”

