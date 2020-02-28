Heworth’s pitch succumbs

Tomorrow’s fixture at Heworth in the Third Division of the National Conference League is off.

The York outfit’s pitch is, for the second successive week, waterlogged, and the match against East Leeds follows the game versus Drighlington in being postponed.

Several other fixtures in tomorrow’s NCL programme, which is limited to the bottom tier – the Premier, First and Second Divisions are due to kick-start on Saturday 7 March – could also be under threat following sustained rainfall, bearing in mind that only three of last week’s six games survived.

Totalrl.com will post an update later today, including regarding Waterhead, where a pitch inspection was due to take place yesterday.

Fixtures

Saturday 29 February 2020

DIVISION THREE

Askam v Leigh East

Hensingham v Batley Boys

Heworth v East Leeds – postponed

Oldham St Annes v Gateshead Storm

Shaw Cross Sharks v Eastmoor Dragons

Waterhead Warriors v Millom