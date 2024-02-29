How many marquee players are in Super League as RL Commercial chief gives verdict on reducing quota players

A marquee player in Super League has evolved over the years.

Club-trained marquee players now count as £50,000 on the salary cap, down from £75,000, while federation-trained marquee players now count as £100,000, down from £150,000. Overseas marquee players will remain at a value of £150,000.

But, how many marquee players are there in Super League? Rugby League Commercial Managing Director Rhodri Jones has revealed the number.

“There are 20 marquee players. Some are Australian and so not applicable to our Star Creation portfolio (set up by IMG as a way of propelling rugby league players into the media) and so not in our interest to promote them as much as Mikey Lewis or Harry Newman,” Jones told The League Express podcast.

“20 are earning money that clubs deem to be their standout players so we have to make the most of them.”

Jones was also asked whether or not the overseas quota could be reduced from seven in the future in a bid to encourage more Super League teams to push their own stars.

“I don’t disagree about lessening quota players in the future, there is the element that each club is in a different place. Look at St Helens and Wigan as examples.

“Speaking to Kris (Radlinski, Wigan CEO) and Mike (Rush, St Helens CEO) regularly, they have got a pathway coming through where they make decisions on first-team players now in the knowledge that they have a 17-year-old player coming through.”

Jones went on to reveal that one Wigan youngster in particular is being raved about by the Warriors.

“I met Jack Farrimond last weekend and he was doing the corporate run. He is a 17-year-old kid but the way he is being talked about, he will be the next big thing coming out of English rugby league.”

