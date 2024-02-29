Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley admits to missing out on new signing in years gone by as he reveals recruitment difficulty

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has hailed his new signings Nene Macdonald and Cade Cust – and admitted that he has been chasing the former for a number of years.

Macdonald first came to UK shores ahead of the 2022 Championship season with the then-named Leigh Centurions, but he created such a big impression that the Leeds Rhinos snapped him up for 2023.

20 appearances later and the PNG international left the Rhinos for Salford – and it’s fair to say that Rowley is glad Macdonald in his side whilst hailing Cust for his attitude.

“Nene in particular is an x-factor player. He is a big athlete and he is someone I have chased even before he ended up at Leigh. I was looking to try and bring him in back then,” Rowley told League Express.

“In Cade Cust, the minute I spoke to him – shortly after losing Brodie Croft – one disappointment led to a bit of joy because his attitude and energy is contagious but it’s not uncontrolled.

“He is very astute and a very smart and brave player. He has a fabulous CV and he has been in and around world-class players but he still young. He gives me energy that lad and I am buzzing to be working with those two in particular.”

In terms of any new signings through the door, Rowley wants and needs players. But, in January and February, there are certain limitations to going ‘shopping’.

“We need new signings, but, as it stands, we aren’t finalising any deals now. The middle of January is a difficult chance to go shopping because who is going to give you players at that point or who isn’t at a club that is at the standard of playing Super League?

“We’re looking for a needle in a haystack here and there is an appetite within our club to bring in new players. There won’t be any headline grabbers but what we will do is we might try and unearth, as we have done in the past, a rough diamond so to speak.

“When you’ve got a squad of 24 players, every player has got to be the right piece in the jigsaw. Somebody with a different versatility is going to be a required asset for us. People like Chris Atkin are a commodity, but we are looking hard. Trust me.”

