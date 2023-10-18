How Salford Red Devils shareholders were told about Brodie Croft’s and Andy Ackers’ move to Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS confirmed the capture of Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers from Salford Red Devils this morning in a sensational double swoop.

Earlier in the season, the Red Devils launched a Community Share Scheme which saw supporters pay to become co-owners – a project that raised almost £365,000.

But, he Red Devils’ financial woes have been well documented recently, with the sale of Tyler Dupree to Wigan Warriors now compounded with the loss of two of their star players.

In terms of the sale of Croft and Ackers, shareholders were given the lowdown before the transfer was completed, as one ‘co-owner’ revealed on X: “Where we can, we will always share information with you; the good, the bad and the ugly. Hence why we shared the recent board update with you.

“Ahead of their imminent announcement, we want to let you know that the Club has agreed to sell Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers to Leeds Rhinos.

“Whilst Brodie had a well-documented NRL release clause, we were not planning on seeing him depart this winter.

“However, the Club will now receive a club-record fee for Brodie, easing some of the financial pressures we have previously communicated.

“Andy was asked to stay; however, he has expressed his desire to make the move to Leeds. We thank them for their efforts and sincerely wish them both the very best of luck in the future.”

Croft and Ackers have both joined Leeds on three-year deals.

