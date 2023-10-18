Tonga international star Junior Amone facing jail over hammer attack

TONGA international star Junior Amone is facing jail over an alleged hammer attack that took place in last November.

St George Illawarra Dragons star Amone, along with his father Talatau Amone, were arrested for an incident which has seen the former found guilty of arming himself with a hammer and chasing a tradesman off a roof.

The pair were arrested at their family home with Amone’s future at risk following the Dragons’ decision to stand him down from all activities indefinitely.

St George released this statement in response to the guilty verdict: “As a result of this outcome, (Junior) Amone has been stood down from all club activities until further notice,” the statement said.

“The club will make no further comment at this time as court proceedings continue.”

Amone, 21, will now be sentenced later in the year, with the court being told on Wednesday that magistrate Gabriel Fleming was considering a prison sentence.

