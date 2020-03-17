How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 14 March 2020

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 2 games – Hunslet Club Parkside and Siddal.

DIVISION ONE: 2 games – Skirlaugh, Thornhill Trojans and Wigan St Patricks.

DIVISION TWO: 2 games – Dewsbury Celtic and Normanton Knights.

DIVISION THREE: 3 games – Leigh East.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 2 games – Egremont Rangers.

DIVISION ONE: 2 games – Leigh Miners Rangers, Milford and Oulton Raiders.

DIVISION TWO: 2 games – Dewsbury Moor Maroons and Woolston Rovers.

DIVISION THREE: 4 games – Askam.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 34 points (West Hull 0 Siddal 34, 7 March)

DIVISION ONE: 24 points (Thornhill 32 Stanningley 8, 7 March)

DIVISION TWO: 30 points (Bradford Dudley Hill 40 Crosfields 10, 7 March)

DIVISION THREE: 56 points (Batley Boys 56 Askam 0, 14 March)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 64 points (York Acorn 30 Underbank 34, 7 March)

DIVISION ONE: 54 points (Hull Dockers 28 Milford 26, 7 March)

DIVISION TWO: 56 points (Dewsbury Celtic 42 Barrow Island 14, Normanton 32 Dewsbury Moor 24, both 7 March)

DIVISION THREE: 62 points (Heworth 50 Askam 12, 7 March)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 20 points (Wath Brow 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 14, 7 March)

DIVISION ONE: 15 points (Skirlaugh 11 Ince Rose Bridge 4, 14 March)

DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Gateshead 4 Leigh East 14, 14 March)

DIVISION THREE: 12 points (Oldham St Annes 6 Heworth 6, 14 March).