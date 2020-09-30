Huddersfield and Hull KR game delayed after positive Covid-19 cases

Huddersfield’s game with Hull Kingston Rovers has been pushed back to 7pm after the club recorded four positive Covid-19 cases.

The tests were received this morning, forcing the game to be pushed back so an investigation and safety checks of the John Smith’s Stadium could be undertaken. Public Health England has been involved with ensuring the game can take place.

Two of the positive cases came from players in rehabilitation and the other two are non-playing members of staff. Nobody who played in last week’s victory over Castleford has tested positive.

One player has been told to self-isolate as they await a retest result.

Tonight’s kick-off times:

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons (6pm)

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR (7pm)