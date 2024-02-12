Huddersfield Giants already feeling effect of Tom Burgess signing says Jake Connor

JAKE CONNOR says the surprise news that South Sydney Rabbitohs prop Tom Burgess is heading to Huddersfield has provided his future teammates with a big boost – a full season before his arrival.

The 31-year-old younger brother of new Warrington coach Sam Burgess has agreed a three-year Giants deal which will start in 2025.

And star back Connor says it’s a big statement of intent as Huddersfield, said to have made a far more lucrative offer than Warrington could contemplate, eye a big improvement on last year’s ninth-placed Super League finish.

“The announcement came out of the blue, and the boys are really happy about it,” said Connor, who is in his second spell at Huddersfield after also playing for Hull FC and is contracted to 2025.

“When you think of all the options Tom must have had, for him to pick us shows that the club are doing something right.

“We’re excited at the prospect of him coming, and I think it’s fired us up even more for this season.”

Dewsbury-born Burgess, who began his senior career at Bradford, was an NRL Grand Final winner alongside his twin George and Sam in 2014.

A South Sydney player since 2013, he has made 225 appearances for them to date.

“I’m not coming back to make up numbers or finish my career. I want to win silverware,” said the England international.

“I never got there with Bradford, we had a good side back in those early days, but we never pushed through into the play-offs and made the go for it.

“So that’s one thing I look for in a club, I want to get there, I want to get to those finals and bring silverware back to where it should be, the birthplace of Rugby League.

“Huddersfield is really close to where I grew up (Dewsbury), and bringing my young family there is going to be really cool.”

Huddersfield coach Ian Watson said: “With the stature of Thomas and what he’s achieved in his career, to be consistently one of the best frontrowers within the game, we’re absolutely delighted for him to become a Giant in 2025.”

