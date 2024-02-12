Tariq Sims on why he chose to sign for Catalans Dragons and taking French lessons

TARIQ SIMS has admitted that a spell in Super League was always a part of his career plan, with Catalans being the only Super League team he would ever join.

The 34-year-old is the third Sims brother to try his hand in Super League after Ashton had spells with Warrington and Toronto, while Korbin played 32 times for Hull KR.

Until now, Tariq had spent his whole professional career in the NRL with North Queensland Cowboys, Newcastle Knights, St George Illawarra Dragons and Melbourne Storm.

The former Fiji international and New South Wales backrower admits that talks with former Catalans players over the years had persuaded him that he would only ever be a Dragon if he decided to move to Super League.

“To move to Super League was always my plan – and Catalans was always the club I wanted to go to,” he said.

“I’m not going to lie, the weather did have a bit of input, but Clint Greenshields and Greg Bird planted the seed many, many years ago. They just spoke about how lovely their time was here and if they could, they would be back here in a heartbeat. That made the decision a lot easier.“

Former Catalans fullback Sam Tomkins gave his retirement speech in French, and Sims feels he needs to show respect to his new employers by learning the language, even though he isn’t finding it easy.

“We are in France and it’s a different language barrier and I have next to nothing of any French, so it’s been a learning process,” added Sims.

“The players and the coaching staff as a group have helped a lot. Their English is so good and they are understanding. They know when to slow things down when they need to. All of our plays and our calls are in French, so that was probably the first bit of French I learned out on the field with our calls.

“Outside of football, they are very understanding. We go out to dinner and they help us out with words and phrases. We have found that the best way is to jump in the deep end and go for a walk and interact with people in our village. You go into Perpignan and everyone is so nice and friendly.

“We are in France; it would be disrespectful if we didn’t learn the language. My family and I are very committed and we are having lessons once a week.

“My two young daughters have already started school. Some days they come home and the challenge is to teach daddy a word every day. Both of them are obsessed with animals, so it is usually animals.”

Sims admits he cannot wait to have songs sung about him by home and away fans because he has never had that in his career so far.

“I have always kept tabs on Catalans, but speaking with my brothers, they talk about the Super League in such a glowing light. I have always wanted to test myself over here.

“And I really want to experience the fans of the teams that we play. My brothers explained to me about how passionate they are and the songs that they sing. The good and the bad, the abuse that you cop. I can’t wait.

“Playing in the NRL for so long, they just boo and cheer. You might get the odd heckle here and there, but like my brothers have said, they like to make songs up about people and that is something that I have not come across in my career.”

Sims has admitted to feeling a little bit jealous that he will not have the opportunity to be a part of the NRL in Las Vegas at the start of March, but he hopes to be involved in some big matches while he is in the South of France.

“I have played in big games my whole career; one of the highlights of your career is being exposed to that sort of situation,” he said.

“The fans do not know who they are cheering for, they are just cheering because they are not used to seeing bodies coming together as hard as we show them.

“Being a part of a spectacle like that, I’m definitely jealous, but I am very content with where I am.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.