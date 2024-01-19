Huddersfield Giants and Dewsbury Rams to make history as Liam Rush set to referee brother Kieran in emotional tribute for terminally-ill mother

SUNDAY’S pre-season fixture between Huddersfield Giants and Dewsbury Rams at the FLAIR Stadium will be a poignant and special occasion for the Rush family – and a unique one for Rugby League.

It is a day that Liam and Kieran Rush never imagined could or would happen, as following a request from the Giants and with the support of the Rams, Liam – the youngest member of the RFL’s full-time squad of Match Officials – will take charge of a match in which his younger brother Kieran is playing.

The circumstances are harrowing, as their mother, Louise, is terminally ill – leading a friend of the family to suggest to the Giants the possibility of her being able to watch her sons make history.

“It is going to be an emotional day for all of us,” said Liam, himself only 23, having joined the full-time squad two years ago.

“It’s come to all of us out of the blue, because we thought it would never happen, for obvious reasons.

“The idea came from a friend of my dad’s who has known me and Kieran since we were babies. He emailed Huddersfield asking if they could make it happen, and after that the credit goes to the clubs – Huddersfield and Dewsbury – and also Rob Hicks at the RFL and Dave Elliott in the Match Officials department.

“We’re so grateful to them all, because it’s going to mean so much to my mum to see us both out there in the same match – it will be a huge day for the whole family.

“I’m really proud of what Kieran has achieved already, playing for Jamaica in the World Cup, and now with the Giants.

“I’ve always loved having a sibling of a similar age, and both of us love Rugby League and have found our way in the sport in different ways.”

Kieran, who is 21, made his Super League debut for the Giants in 2023, having made a big impact with Jamaica as they tackled three daunting fixtures against New Zealand, Lebanon and Ireland.

Kieran qualified for Jamaica through his mother’s heritage, and the skilful half-back kicked their first World Cup points against Ireland at Headingley.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.