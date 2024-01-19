Challenge Cup attracts strong viewing numbers on BBC and The Sportsman

THE Challenge Cup First Round attracted strong viewing numbers on the BBC and The Sportsman with more than 60,000 viewers clicking on coverage of last weekend’s ties.

BBC Sport’s live stream of the Betfred Challenge Cup Round One clash between Forces rivals the RAF and the Royal Navy on BBC iPlayer last Saturday (20 January) attracted 38,500 views – more than any tie streamed in last year’s competition and the fourth highest since 2021.

13,000 then tuned in to The Sportsman to watch Orrell St James take on Haresfinch on the Sunday. Those numbers bettered The Sportsman’s Round 1 average for the past two seasons of 11,000.

An additional 800 people packed into Bankes Avenue to see St James win through to Round 2 and The Sportsman will continue to follow their fortunes in the next round when they entertain National Conference League Premier Division outfit York Acorn (Sunday 28 January).

Meanwhile, the British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS) attracted more than 14,000 views of Fryston Warriors v British Army across its Facebook and YouTube platforms. BFBS will provide second round coverage of the Royal Navy versus Thatto Heath Crusaders on Sunday 28 January.

BBC Sport continues its Betfred Challenge Cup coverage with Leigh Miners Rangers versus Stanningley, live on BBC iPlayer from 12.20pm on Saturday 27 January.

Round 2 ties (Saturday 27 January unless stated)

Clock Face Miners v Siddal (KO 1.30pm)

Doncaster Toll Bar v West Hull (KO 1.30pm)

Fryston Warriors v Hunslet ARLFC (KO 2pm)

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v West Bowling (KO 5pm TBC)

Hull Dockers v Wath Brow Hornets (KO 2pm)

Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley (KO 12.30pm)

Lock Lane v Edinburgh Eagles (KO 2pm)

Orrell St James v York Acorn (Sunday 28 January, KO 2pm)

Royal Navy v Thatto Heath Crusaders (Sunday 28 January KO 2pm)

Wests Warriors v Rochdale Mayfield (KO 2pm)

The 10 Round 2 winners be joined at Round 3 by 22 semi-professional clubs from the Betfred Championship and Betfred League One, with ties taking place over the weekend of 10/11 February. Widnes Vikings, 40 years on from their 1984 Wembley triumph, will host the draw for Rounds 3 and 4 of the competition on Monday 29 January at 6.30pm. This will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer.

