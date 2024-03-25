Huddersfield Giants’ assistant coach Luke Robinson calls for Challenge Cup dates to be permanently fixed

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS’ assistant coach Luke Robinson has called for the Challenge Cup dates to be permanently fixed.

Much has been made in recent years of the Challenge Cup losing its magic with the Super League Grand Final now often taking precedence.

This year, the prestigious competition has been moved back to the summer, with Saturday June 8 the date after a few years’ hiatus in August.

That is in an attempt to improve attendance at the showpiece event in Wembley with August notorious for holidaying.

For Robinson, however, he has called on organisers to fix a permanent date in the calendar for the Challenge Cup in order to enhance its appeal.

“I think the Challenge Cup holds just as much weight as winning the Super League for me,” Robinson said.

“Watching all the old videos, I was very lucky to get there as a player and it’s a wonderful thing not just for yourself but for your family as well.

“For me, personally, it hasn’t lost its magic. I’m not sure if switching the date of when it is affects that a little bit.

“I know we are trying to fine tune it and try and work out what suits the league best with viewing figures and the commercial point view, but it should have a stronghold in the calendar.

“It should be made clear that this is when it will be played and that that becomes a regular occurrence.”

Huddersfield thrashed Hull FC in the Challenge Cup Sixth Round at the John Smith’s Stadium yesterday afternoon.

