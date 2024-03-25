Jordan Turner reveals he was £1000 out of pocket during Castleford Tigers’ Challenge Cup Final run in 2021

MUCH has been made of the Challenge Cup in recent years, with claims that it has lost its nostalgia plaguing rugby league’s most prestigious competition.

But the Challenge Cup has also seen some clubs lose money over the years with the cost of running a stadium, staff and facilities often being priced at more than gate receipts – particularly if drawn against a lower-ranked or lesser-supported side.

Whilst clubs themselves can sometimes struggle during the competition, former Castleford Tigers man Jordan Turner has also referenced the struggle financially for players.

During the 2021 season, Castleford made it all the way to the Challenge Cup Final, where they were eventually beaten at Wembley Stadium by St Helens.

But, if people were thinking that such a cup run would be lucrative for players, Turner has revealed that he was actually £1,000 down!

Turner posted on X: “Fun fact…I actually ended up out of pocket to the tune of about £1k when we finished runners up in 2021.

“The costs incurred were for my wife, children and family to come and watch (tickets/travel/accommodation/food) which wouldn’t have been a big issue if we had received a bonus/match payment more than £0.”

Of course, that year saw clubs suffer financial hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Wembley Stadium itself limited at 40,000 spectators for the 2021 final.

The Challenge Cup Final this year will take place on Saturday 8 June after being moved forward two months from the August date of 2023.

