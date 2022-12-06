Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson hands ex-Hull FC man Jake Connor number one shirt as four more signings get first-team squad places

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have announced their squad numbers for the 2023 Super League season, with new signing Jake Connor getting a first-team shirt.

Connor was one of the most high-profile off-season signings for the Giants, with the former Hull FC man being given the number one shirt, pushing Will Pryce to number 32.

Fellow new signings Esan Marsters, Kevin Naiqama, Jake Bibby and Nathan Peats get 3, 4, 5 and 9 respectively.

Here are the squad numbers in full:

1. Jake Connor

2. Jermaine McGillvary

3. Esan Marsters

4. Kevin Naiqama

5. Jake Bibby

6. Tui Lolohea

7. Theo Fages

8. Chris Hill

9. Nathan Peats

10. Joe Greenwood

11. Josh Jones

12. Chris McQueen

13. Luke Yates

14. Ashton Golding

15. Matty English

16. Harry Ruston

17. Owen Trout

18. Seb Ikahihifo

19. Adam O’Brien

20. Oliver Wilson

21. Leroy Cudjoe

22. Harvey Livett

23. Olly Russell

24. Sam Halsall

25. Innes Senior

26. Nathan Mason

27. Jack Ashworth

28. George Roby

29. Sam Hewitt

30. Fenton Rogers

31. Jack Bibby

32. Will Pryce

33. Kieran Rush

34. Aidan McGowan