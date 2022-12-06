Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson hands ex-Hull FC man Jake Connor number one shirt as four more signings get first-team squad places

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have announced their squad numbers for the 2023 Super League season, with new signing Jake Connor getting a first-team shirt.
Connor was one of the most high-profile off-season signings for the Giants, with the former Hull FC man being given the number one shirt, pushing Will Pryce to number 32.
Fellow new signings Esan Marsters, Kevin Naiqama, Jake Bibby and Nathan Peats get 3, 4, 5 and 9 respectively.
Here are the squad numbers in full:
1. Jake Connor
2. Jermaine McGillvary
3. Esan Marsters
4. Kevin Naiqama
5. Jake Bibby
6. Tui Lolohea
7. Theo Fages
8. Chris Hill
9. Nathan Peats
10. Joe Greenwood
11. Josh Jones
12. Chris McQueen
13. Luke Yates
14. Ashton Golding
15. Matty English
16. Harry Ruston
17. Owen Trout
18. Seb Ikahihifo
19. Adam O’Brien
20. Oliver Wilson
21. Leroy Cudjoe
22. Harvey Livett
23. Olly Russell
24. Sam Halsall
25. Innes Senior
26. Nathan Mason
27. Jack Ashworth
28. George Roby
29. Sam Hewitt
30. Fenton Rogers
31. Jack Bibby
32. Will Pryce
33. Kieran Rush
34. Aidan McGowan