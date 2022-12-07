Ex-Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons halfback almost signed for Grand Final champions

FORMER Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons halfback Sam Williams is currently in a player-coach role with the Queanbeyan Kangaroos, but he almost signed for a reigning Grand Final champion side.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports who has reported that Williams was close to securing a shock deal with the Penrith Panthers after waving goodbye to the Canberra Raiders earlier in 2022.

The halfback had actually been linked with a move back to Super League following his exit from the Australian capital club, but Penrith were also lurking.

The Panthers reportedly saw Williams as a replacement for the Dolphins-bound Sean O’Sullivan, who played ten NRL games in 2022 as a back-up for Nathan Cleary.

Penrith, it has been said, were looking at the 31-year-old as that reliable fill-in before going for former Huddersfield Giants playmaker Jack Cogger instead.

Williams retired from the NRL earlier this year but will continue playing in 2023.