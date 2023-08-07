Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson on Esan Marsters’ last-minute return after being dropped

IAN WATSON hailed the patience and professionalism of Esan Masters after his international centre grasped a last-minute call-up in Huddersfield Giants’ win at Castleford Tigers.

Huddersfield were 28-0 winners over Castleford, a result that saw Watson’s opposite number as head coach, Andy Last, lose his job at the Tigers.

The Giants’ success was helped by the performance of New Zealand and Cook Islands star Marsters, an eye-catching recruit from Gold Coast Titans ahead of this year, who was one of the top metre-makers at the Jungle in his first Super League appearance since early June.

He was dropped to the Reserves at the time and was unable to force his way back into the first team until opportunity knocked late in the day at Castleford.

Kevin Naiqama was pulled out of the squad in the warm-up after a flare-up of a back issue and Marsters, who was on the teamsheet as 18th man, was promoted to the starting line-up.

“I told Esan he didn’t need to be a star or stand out. He always looks for the ball, he’s a good player,” said Watson.

“He reminds me of Ricky Leutele in his first year (at Huddersfield). He’s finding his feet a little.

“I think he’ll be great the more he plays and gets used to being over here. Hopefully Esan can keep getting better now.

“He’s been professional. He’s not kicked stones, he’s not complained, he’s not moaned about (being out of the team).

“When he’s been asked to play in the Reserves, he’s attacked it. He’s wanting to play in the Reserves. He just wants to play rugby and we brought him here to do that.

“It’s unfortunate that he came out of the team and we started to find a way and started to win. Jake Bibby is doing a sensational job for us at left centre, so he’s (Marsters) got to keep plugging away.

“He knows there are things he needs to get better at and things to work on going forward, and there are things that we want him to bring to the group.”

There’s no Challenge Cup break for Huddersfield as they travel to St Helens this Sunday evening to play the round-one clash that was postponed due to the World Club Challenge.

“It’s a big game but we’re taking every game as a big game. It’s all about what’s happening right now,” said Watson.

“We’re enjoying the period we’re in, because we’ve been through a pretty rough patch. To get four wins on the bounce and enjoy what we’re doing as a group is really pleasing.”

